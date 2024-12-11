Teltonika high-tech park problems have been solved, for now – Litgrid CEO

"The issues that caused the uproar have been resolved. The cable easement agreements have been signed, and Via Lietuva has also agreed on the technical design. It is just a matter of finalising the technical design now, making it public, ordering the cables and laying them," Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis told the LRT public radio on Wednesday morning.

The major bureaucratic hurdles have been overcome, but new ones may arise in the future, according to Masiulis.