Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

This will consist of a security fee, the airport said.

Tallinn Airport CEO Riivo Tuvike said: „From the state’s side we provide support for security and rescue services, but this support does not cover all costs, and we need to find a way to cover those expenses.“

The state is providing Tallinn Airport with EUR 9.5 million in support this year, part of a project to make Tallinn Airport a more attractive destination to airlines.