Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

 
PHOTO: DELFI / Žygimantas Gedvila

Tallinn Airport looks likely to hike its fees again from April next year, as state support will not cover all its outgoings, the ERR public broadcaster writes, citing „Aktuaalne kaamera“ TV news.

This will consist of a security fee, the airport said.

Tallinn Airport CEO Riivo Tuvike said: „From the state’s side we provide support for security and rescue services, but this support does not cover all costs, and we need to find a way to cover those expenses.“

The state is providing Tallinn Airport with EUR 9.5 million in support this year, part of a project to make Tallinn Airport a more attractive destination to airlines.

The previous administration had allocated EUR 14.5 million for the period 2024–2027 specifically so the airport would not hike its fees.

