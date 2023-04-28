Taiwan is on the heels of the woodworking machinery giants: what makes for this business success?

“Taiwan started producing woodworking machines in the 1950s. Since then, the industry has steadily grown and developed. The government recognised the potential of the woodworking machinery industry at a very early stage, and provided the private sector’s costs with a financial cushion, which allowed the country’s supported businesses to develop into some of the world’s largest producers,” M. Chang said, talking about Taiwan’s international leadership in the woodworking machinery industry.

M. Chang revealed that this gradual growth has been going on for decades, and Taiwan’s woodworking machinery industry is now becoming increasingly competitive on the global stage.

This is not accidental success, but the result of years of hard work, investments and innovations, explained Michael Chang, Honorary Chairman of the Taiwan Woodworking Machinery Association (TWMA). Having started with primitive machinery and tools, today the innovative Taiwanese manufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence technologies into their machines.

Realisation that agriculture would not lead to wealth

In the 1950s, Taiwan’s economy was mainly focused on agriculture. However, M. Chang explained that the Taiwanese government recognised the need to diversify the economy even back then, and to reduce the country’s dependence on agriculture. The decision to develop other industries, including woodworking machinery, was part of a broader strategy to promote industrialisation and modernisation.

The government recognised that Taiwan had limited natural resources and that the agricultural sector alone could not sustain economic growth in the long term. Therefore, the government made a conscious effort to attract foreign investments and technologies. The latter have created new industries, which have in turn stimulated economic growth and job creation.