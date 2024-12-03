2024.12.03 17:10

SWISS airline to offer more flights between Zurich and Vilnius next year

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
SWISS airline to offer more flights between Zurich and Vilnius next year
SWISS airline to offer more flights between Zurich and Vilnius next year
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

Swiss International Air Lines is set to increase the number of its flights between Vilnius and Zurich as of next year. Regular direct flights will be operated on a daily basis in the summer months.

This increase in the frequency of flights was secured by applying the De Minimis aid mechanism, Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) said.

„For almost three years now, SWISS has been connecting Vilnius not only to Switzerland, but also to the rest of Europe and the rest of the world with its extensive network of connecting flights. The additional frequencies on this route will further contribute to improving Lithuania’s accessibility, making travel more convenient and to the carrier’s continued success at Vilnius Airport,“ said Tomas Zitikis, head of route development at LTOU.

Since 2023, Lufthansa Group has been operating regular flights at Vilnius Airport with four of its companies – Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions