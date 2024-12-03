SWISS airline to offer more flights between Zurich and Vilnius next year

This increase in the frequency of flights was secured by applying the De Minimis aid mechanism, Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) said.
„For almost three years now, SWISS has been connecting Vilnius not only to Switzerland, but also to the rest of Europe and the rest of the world with its extensive network of connecting flights. The additional frequencies on this route will further contribute to improving Lithuania’s accessibility, making travel more convenient and to the carrier’s continued success at Vilnius Airport,“ said Tomas Zitikis, head of route development at LTOU.
Since 2023, Lufthansa Group has been operating regular flights at Vilnius Airport with four of its companies – Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.