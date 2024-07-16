Swedbank earned EUR 175mn net profit in H1

In Q2 2024, compared with Q2 2023, the lending volume of Swedbank Lithuania increased by 13%.
According to the bank, its loan portfolio stood at EUR 9 billion at the end of Q2 2024. Corporate financing portfolio grew by 27% to EUR 3.6 billion, while residential financing portfolio rose by 6% to EUR 5.4 billion. Green business loan portfolio reached EUR 742 million at the end of Q2 2024 and, compared with the identical period of 2023, this financing volume increased by 175%.
At the end of Q2 2024, Swedbank Lithuania’s overall deposit portfolio amounted to EUR 15.3 billion, a 11% increase year-on-year. Corporate client deposit portfolio rose by 21% to EUR 5.2 billion. Residential client deposit portfolio rose by 6% to EUR 10.1 billion.
The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of Q2 2024 reached 59%. Bad loan portfolio at the end of Q2 2024 was EUR 47 million.