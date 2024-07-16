Swedbank earned EUR 175mn net profit in H1

According to the bank, its loan portfolio stood at EUR 9 billion at the end of Q2 2024. Corporate financing portfolio grew by 27% to EUR 3.6 billion, while residential financing portfolio rose by 6% to EUR 5.4 billion. Green business loan portfolio reached EUR 742 million at the end of Q2 2024 and, compared with the identical period of 2023, this financing volume increased by 175%.