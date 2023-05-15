Sustainability becomes more and more important for companies when choosing an office

Artery boasts an advanced system that integrates humidification, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation to maintain an optimal microclimate. The building's temperature is kept under 24 degrees through cutting-edge engineering systems that facilitate simultaneous heating and cooling of different rooms. Additionally, all rooms are monitored for carbon dioxide and humidity levels to ensure human comfort.

According to S. Jovaišaitė, "While the engineering system designed for Artery may seem complex, it delivers exceptional comfort and cost savings. The system is tailored to the building's unique requirements and is highly efficient. It enables heat from one room to be transferred to another, resulting in substantial energy savings. We estimate that the heating and ventilation costs of Artery business centre will be 50% less than those of comparable buildings. This translates into not only a comfortable working environment but also reduced operating costs for the businesses located here."