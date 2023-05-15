Sustainability becomes more and more important for companies when choosing an office

The building's light-lined facade encompasses a range of engineering innovations that will facilitate the development of a highly supportive work environment while minimizing the environmental impact.
ESG-driven needs for offices
"As sustainability and social responsibility take center stage for businesses, they seek out business centers that align with their values and provide the necessary infrastructure to achieve their ESG goals. This is now a critical consideration for companies when selecting their future offices," explains Sandra Jovaišaitė, the Head of Brokerage at Collier's, the leasing partners of the Artery project in a press release. Choosing a sustainable working environment not only reduces a company's environmental impact but also improves its reputation and attracts like-minded clients or employees.
Artery's aesthetics and utility are seamlessly integrated to provide optimal levels of comfort and functionality. According to Studio Libeskind's CEO, Daniel Libeskind, sustainable design should be approached comprehensively, rather than just as a trend. While incorporating advanced building systems and technologies, they also utilize proven practices that reduce waste and resource consumption.
In assessing Artery's standing among global business centers, the developer affirms that the center will serve as an exemplary model of sustainable technologies and innovative solutions.
Always fresh air
Artery boasts an advanced system that integrates humidification, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation to maintain an optimal microclimate. The building's temperature is kept under 24 degrees through cutting-edge engineering systems that facilitate simultaneous heating and cooling of different rooms. Additionally, all rooms are monitored for carbon dioxide and humidity levels to ensure human comfort.
According to S. Jovaišaitė, "While the engineering system designed for Artery may seem complex, it delivers exceptional comfort and cost savings. The system is tailored to the building's unique requirements and is highly efficient. It enables heat from one room to be transferred to another, resulting in substantial energy savings. We estimate that the heating and ventilation costs of Artery business centre will be 50% less than those of comparable buildings. This translates into not only a comfortable working environment but also reduced operating costs for the businesses located here."
Electricity is generated inside the building
Incorporating the principle of sustainability not only leads to efficient resource management but also enhances the overall experience. Artery's engineering systems, such as its elevators, are designed with this in mind. The elevators are ultra-fast and equipped with advanced technology to anticipate and manage passenger traffic efficiently, resulting in no more than a 30-second wait at peak times. The system is also programmed to minimize the number of stops required, reducing electricity consumption. In addition, the elevators generate electricity when descending, resulting in lower costs for tenants of the business center.
In addition to the elevators, Artery has also incorporated electricity-generating facade panels to reduce operating costs for tenants while promoting sustainability. "Artery is among the first developments in Lithuania to utilize special solar modules that blend seamlessly with the building's glass facade," explains S. Jovaišaitė. The smaller tower of the business center has a 55 kW capacity and can generate approximately 55,000 kW of electricity annually.
Exceptional in the context of sustainable buildings
"In terms of BREEAM, Artery is a very environmentally friendly building that not only protects the environment but also the health and well-being of the people who work there. The developers of this building are aiming for goals and indicators that are ambitious not only in Lithuania but also in Europe," says Kęstutis Kvietkauskas, consultant at SEES certification company.
The Artery Business Centre, an A+ energy efficiency class building spanning over 20,000 sqm and with a total investment exceeding EUR 70 million, is set to open in autumn 2023. Alongside office space, the building will also include public areas for dining, retail, and services. The building's 35-meter-high atrium will be accessible to visitors 24/7.
Artery will feature an integrated underpass connecting Europe Square to the White Bridge, complete with bicycle storage, showers, and changing rooms. Additionally, the underpass will host one of the most extensive charging facilities in Vilnius, catering to electric cars and scooters.