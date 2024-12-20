Surplus on current account balance down by 20% in Q3 – central bank

The Bank of Lithuania on Friday released the balance of payments data for the third quarter of 2024, which shows that the surplus on the current account balance (CAB) declined by 20.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, and stood at EUR 498.6 million, or 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP). This development was mainly driven by an increase of EUR 96.5 million in the deficit on primary income balance, the central bank said in a statement.