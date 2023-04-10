2023 m. balandžio 10 d. 07:00

Support for Rail Baltica global project remains consistently high

 
The annual pan-Baltic survey on the resident’s attitudes towards Rail Baltica was conducted for the fifth consecutive time. The Baltic Survey results showed that the general support level for the largest railway infrastructure project in the Baltics remains stable high across all three Baltic States with the average support of 61% in 2022 similarly to 62% in 2021.

At the same time, with ongoing war in the region residents see Rail Baltica not only as a project for development and prosperity, but also for peace and security, reports joint venture RB Rail AS.

