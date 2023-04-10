This March, prices in Estonian supermarkets had risen sharply on year, however, comparing them with February prices, the increases have been...
2023 m. balandžio 10 d. 07:00
Support for Rail Baltica global project remains consistently high
PHOTO:
The annual pan-Baltic survey on the resident’s attitudes towards Rail Baltica was conducted for the fifth consecutive time. The Baltic Survey results showed that the general support level for the largest railway infrastructure project in the Baltics remains stable high across all three Baltic States with the average support of 61% in 2022 similarly to 62% in 2021.
