Sunken ship discovered while exploring seabed for offshore wind farm

"The approximately 120-square-kilometre seabed area in the Baltic Sea designated for developing offshore wind projects has never been surveyed in detail. Therefore, the current surveys are important not only for the energy sector but also for the Lithuanian scientific community. We have committed to transfer the data we collect to them," says Dainius Stepanonis, project manager at Ignitis Renewables, a company developing Curonian Nord offshore wind farm, who is responsible for seabed surveys.

Though the initial guess was that it might be a natural formation of moraine rock, a more accurate survey with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle dispersed any doubt. There really is a shipwreck laying on the seabed. The 70-metre-long and about 6-metre-high shipwreck is lying 38 metres deep.

According to him, the currently collected data shows that the shipwreck detected on the seabed of the Baltic Sea is not of significant historical value and will not be an obstacle for the development of the wind farm. However, this finding is still sheds light for scientists on what ships used to sail in the territorial waters of our country and for what purposes they were used.

The available data allows us to determine only an approximate age of the ship; most of the information is deduced from the way the hull plating is welded together. Hull dimensions and proportions and the way the rudder blades are fitted are instrumental in determining the type of the ship.