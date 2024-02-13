Stepukonis allegedly embezzled money from unsupervised Estonian fund – authority

Kilvar Kessler, board chairman of the authority, on Monday held a press conference intended for Lithuanian journalists.

Šarūnas Stepukonis, who is suspected of embezzling around EUR 30 million from BaltCap Infrastructure Fund, had access to two Estonian funds, two of the funds’ portfolio companies in Poland and six in Lithuania, Kessler said. The companies have not been named.

The official said investments in these companies were made through the Usaldusfund BaltCap Infrastructure Fund used by European institutions and professional Baltic investors.