Stepukonis allegedly embezzled money from unsupervised Estonian fund – authority

Kilvar Kessler, board chairman of the authority, on Monday held a press conference intended for Lithuanian journalists.
Šarūnas Stepukonis, who is suspected of embezzling around EUR 30 million from BaltCap Infrastructure Fund, had access to two Estonian funds, two of the funds’ portfolio companies in Poland and six in Lithuania, Kessler said. The companies have not been named.
The official said investments in these companies were made through the Usaldusfund BaltCap Infrastructure Fund used by European institutions and professional Baltic investors.
Kessler also said the alleged misappropriation of money took place between 2018 and 2023 in funds and companies that were not supervised. BaltCap has been supervised under EU regulations since it was licensed on 7 August 2023, after the size of the fund exceeded EUR 500 million.