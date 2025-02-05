State assets sold for EUR 140mn in e-auctions last year – Centre of Registers

In 2024, a total of 12.7 thousand new e-auctions and auctions were announced on the website, with 3.8 thousand e-auctions taking place. The value of assets sold stood at almost EUR 140 million. The starting price for all the properties sold last year was EUR 113 million.

Last year, almost EUR 35 million worth of assets were sold at auctions organised by bailiffs. Insolvency administrators and municipalities saw sales of assets at EUR 30 million and EUR 13.6 million respectively at their auctions. Turto bankas and other institutions sold assets for EUR 51.5 million and EUR 9 million respectively.