SSP partners with Vilnius Airport to elevate dining experience focusing on new outlets

The new outlets will feature a mix of SSP-owned brands and international franchises, including Burger King. The menus will cater to both local and international travellers, offering a variety of dining options.
Vilnius Bar & Bistro – Le Grand Comptoir will offer a taste of Lithuania and international favourites, while Factory Bar and Kitchen will provide a casual dining experience with a focus on craft beer.
"We are excited to partner with SSP to elevate the dining experience at Vilnius Airport," said Gintarė Norvilaitė-Tautevičė, chief commercial officer of Lithuania Airports. "SSP’s expertise and commitment to quality will enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers."
The new outlets are part of Vilnius Airport’s ongoing redevelopment project, which includes the opening of a new departures terminal in 2025 and the renovation of existing terminals.
Gintarė Norvilaitė-Tautevičė added: "Starting mid-2025, we plan to begin the redevelopment of the old terminals to create more space for commercial services and improve passenger convenience. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. In parallel, we anticipate starting construction on a new arrivals terminal. This systematic and consistent development of the country’s main airport is clearly of interest to international partners."