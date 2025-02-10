Speakers from the world’s most influential lists are coming to Lithuania

At the end of 2024, the news portal Delfi announced that it had acquired the EBIT conference, meaning it has now become the organizer of an event that has already earned both popularity and prestige. This year, the two-day conference promises truly valuable content and world-class speakers. Here are the first six.
A professor from the world’s top 50 most influential people: knows how to overcome cultural differences at work
One of this year’s EBIT conference speakers is Erin Meyer, a professor at INSEAD, one of the world’s leading international business schools. In her work, E. Meyer aims to understand how the world’s most successful leaders overcome cultural differences in a global environment. Recently, she collaborated with Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings on an in-depth study examining the core principles needed to build an innovative, dynamic, and flexible company culture. The results of this study were published in their book No Rules Rules.
E. Meyer writes articles for Harvard Business Review. Her article Getting to Si, Ja, Oui, Hai, and Da was the most-read HBR article of 2015. Her work has also been published in The New York Times, Forbes.com, and The Times of India. She is a guest expert on CNN, Bloomberg TV, BBC, and NPR television and radio programs. Thinkers50 included her in their list of the 50 most influential business authors in the world, and in 2018, HR magazine named her one of the 30 most influential HR experts. Beyond academia and writing, E. Meyer advises major international organizations, helping them address intercultural challenges.
One of only six: the man who shaped our understanding of leadership
Another EBIT 2025 speaker is Professor Manfred Kets de Vries. He is the head of the Leadership Development and Organizational Change program and holds the Raoul de Vitry d’Avaucourt Chair of Leadership Development at INSEAD. Influential business publications such as Financial Times, Le Capital, Wirtschaftswoche, and The Economist have recognized Manfred Kets de Vries as one of the 50 most influential management thinkers in the world.
In 2008, this authority in leadership and organizational psychology received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Leadership Association for his outstanding contributions. He was recognized as one of the six pioneers who established leadership as both an academic and professional discipline.
M. Kets de Vries offers a new perspective on widely discussed topics such as leadership and the dynamics of individual and organizational change. Drawing on his expertise in economics, management, and psychoanalysis, he deeply explores the intersections of international management, psychoanalysis, psychotherapy, and dynamic psychiatry. He is the author, co-author, or editor of 49 books and has published over 400 scientific articles. His books and articles have been translated into 31 languages.
Global names have worked with this man
Taking the stage at the conference in June will be the renowned thinker, author, researcher, and expert in innovation and leadership Hal Gregersen. He is known for his research on creativity, innovation, and leadership. One of his key areas of study is the power of questions. H. Gregersen is a professor of leadership and innovation at MIT Sloan School of Management, the director of the MIT Leadership Center, a fellow at Innosight, and one of the co-founders of the consultancy group Innovator’s DNA.
He has worked with prestigious organizations such as Chanel, Disney, Patagonia, UNICEF, and the World Economic Forum. Thinkers50 has recognized him as one of the most innovative minds in the world. H. Gregersen is the author or co-author of ten books, translated into 15 languages. His latest bestsellers include Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life and The Innovator’s DNA: Mastering the Five Skills of Disruptive Innovators.
One of the world’s most influential figures in gender equality
Another EBIT speaker this year is Amy Gallo, an expert in organizational behavior who researches and presents on effective communication, interpersonal relationships, gender dynamics, complex conversations, and feedback. She is the bestselling author of Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People) and HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict and has written hundreds of articles for Harvard Business Review.
For the past five years, A. Gallo has co-hosted the popular Harvard Business Review podcast Women at Work, which explores challenges and success stories of women in the workplace. Her insights have been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and Marketplace, and she has been invited to share her expertise on NPR, WNYC, BBC, and ABC (Australia).
In 2023, A. Gallo was included in the Thinkers50 Radar list of the most promising thinkers, nominated for the Thinkers50 Talent award, and recognized by LinkedIn as one of the most influential experts in gender equality. The Harvard Business Review Guide video series featuring A. Gallo’s insights won a Webby award in 2023, and the five-part Women at Workpodcast series based on her book won the Digiday Media award for Best Podcast of 2023.
Awarded an exclusive medal—also held by Margaret Thatcher
"Capitalism is not about greed or competition; its most important aspect is collaboration," believes Johan Norberg, another EBIT 2025 speaker. He will discuss how liberal ideas are evolving and how to see the world from a broader perspective.
Today’s media is flooded with news of civil unrest, conflicts, and wars. We constantly hear about humanitarian crises, refugees, and increasing social inequality. However, J. Norberg argues that if we look beyond the daily narrative, we can see how progress in science, technology, and innovation is opening up new opportunities.
His latest book, The Capitalist Manifesto: Why the Global Free Market Will Save the World (2023), has been praised by Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Alongside his earlier works—In Defense of Global Capitalism, Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future, and Open – The Story of Human Progress (2020)—J. Norberg has established himself as one of the world’s leading experts on liberalism, free markets, and globalization.
Among his prestigious awards are the Sir Antony Fisher Memorial Award and the German Hayek Stiftung gold medal—an honor that was also awarded to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
His conference has been named the best in the world
The sixth revealed speaker at the EBIT 2025 conference in Vilnius is David McWilliams—economist, author, podcaster, journalist, and documentary filmmaker. His creation, Kilkenomics—the only festival combining economics and stand-up comedy—has been described by the Financial Times as „undoubtedly the best economics conference in the world.“
A five-time book author, McWilliams writes a weekly column for the Irish Times and regularly contributes to the Financial Times. His latest book, Money: A Story of Humanity, explores the evolution of money—from ancient African accounting systems to Greek coinage, from the development of mathematics in the Arab world to the French Revolution, from the dominance of the US dollar to the modern era of cryptocurrencies.
These are just six of the many speakers at the EBIT leadership conference, with more names to be revealed soon. This year, the event will take place at Vilnius Grand Resort, and early registration with a discount is available until February.
