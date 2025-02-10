Speakers from the world’s most influential lists are coming to Lithuania

E. Meyer writes articles for Harvard Business Review. Her article Getting to Si, Ja, Oui, Hai, and Da was the most-read HBR article of 2015. Her work has also been published in The New York Times, Forbes.com, and The Times of India. She is a guest expert on CNN, Bloomberg TV, BBC, and NPR television and radio programs. Thinkers50 included her in their list of the 50 most influential business authors in the world, and in 2018, HR magazine named her one of the 30 most influential HR experts. Beyond academia and writing, E. Meyer advises major international organizations, helping them address intercultural challenges.