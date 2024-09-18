„This initiative is a major step for Vilnius District aspiring to become one of the greenest and most advanced municipalities in Lithuania. (&) All of this will allow us to improve the environmental situation, provide social public benefits not only for the municipal institutions, but also for disadvantaged people who will be able to use the installed capacity of the plant,“ says Robert Duchnevič, mayor of Vilnius District.
2024.09.18 15:47
Solar farm to be built in Vilnius district
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Kristina Petrikonytė
Vilnius District Council has approved a new public institution „Vilniaus rajono saulės parkas“ which is tasked with building a 10 MW solar farm in the district of the capital city.