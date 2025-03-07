Šiaulių Bankas set to change name to Artea Bankas

“The rebranding is a strategic initiative – part of the fundamental transformation of the bank that we have announced last year,” says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiaulių Bankas.
With the new brand Šiaulių Bankas is entering a new stage of a modern bank, while maintaining its Lithuanian identity and the ambition to be closer to every person, according to the CEO.
Shareholders will meet on 31 March 2025 to vote on a draft decision to approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Šiaulių Bankas, which, among other things, proposes the change of the bank’s name to Artea Bankas.
In addition to the brand refresh, the bank is currently implementing a highly modern cloud-based core banking platform. The new banking platform is scheduled to be rolled out next year.
Šiaulių Bankas last year announced its updated strategy to become the best bank in Lithuania by 2029. The bank aims to significantly grow the number of both private and corporate customers.
Šiaulių Bankas Group currently manages the bank, the asset management company SB Asset Management, the life insurance company SB draudimas and the leasing company SB lizingas.