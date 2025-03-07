Šiaulių Bankas set to change name to Artea Bankas

“The rebranding is a strategic initiative – part of the fundamental transformation of the bank that we have announced last year,” says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiaulių Bankas.

With the new brand Šiaulių Bankas is entering a new stage of a modern bank, while maintaining its Lithuanian identity and the ambition to be closer to every person, according to the CEO.

Shareholders will meet on 31 March 2025 to vote on a draft decision to approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Šiaulių Bankas, which, among other things, proposes the change of the bank’s name to Artea Bankas.