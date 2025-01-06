SBA Group to invest nearly EUR 68mn in US factory

"The SBA project will create more than 250 high-skilled jobs and will give a positive impetus for the region. We are now starting to adjust the 46,000-sq m building for production," said Jurgita Radzevičė, head of SBA Home, which unites 4 SBA furniture manufacturing companies in Lithuania.
The SBA factory will be located in North Carolina on the US east coast. The decision was driven by the strategically attractive logistics infrastructure, location of raw material suppliers, skilled workforce and the investment climate that is favourable to global companies, Radzevičė said.