SBA Group’s Robotex has refined its strategy and is now led by new CEO

Bikauskas, CEO of Robotex, states: “Challenges in the labour market and rapid wage growth are driving Lithuanian manufacturers to invest more in automation to remain competitive globally. To better respond to their needs for specialisation, we have refined our company strategy and the main lines of our activities over the past year. For this year, our team has set ambitious goals: to double sales compared to 2024 to more than EUR 5 million. We can forecast such results by the number of projects to be implemented, the contracts signed so far, and negotiations on new orders”.