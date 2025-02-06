Ryanair scraps flights from Kaunas to Berlin

Flights from Kaunas to Berlin will cease in April 2025. Until then, Ryanair will fly to Germany on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, the airline announced that it would cut the number of flights to and from Berlin by 20% due to high taxes applied by the Berlin Brandenburg Airport and the state.

Flights from Vilnius to Billund will be stopped as of March 2025 as the company is closing its base there due to new aviation taxes in Denmark.