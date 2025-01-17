Ryanair plane diverted to Warsaw due to GPS issues

"According to our data, the aircraft encountered GPS interference and while landing the ground proximity warning system sounded. They [the pilots] made the decision to fly to the alternate airport in Warsaw and check their avionics systems there, and after verification to return to Lithuania, to Vilnius," Tomas Montvila, chief operating officer at air navigation service provider Oro navigacija, told the public radio LRT on Friday.
He said that GPS jamming by hostile countries might have caused problems with communications, adding that in the last quarter there have been many such cases.
After checking the aircraft’s systems in Warsaw, Poland, the pilots returned to Vilnius and landed before midnight.
As reported, Ryanair Boeing 737 Max-8-200 flight FR3466 was originally scheduled to land at 6:50 p.m. on 16 January.
On 25 November 2024, a Swiftair Boeing 737-400 transporting cargo for DHL crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway. One of the pilots died in the incident and three other people on board were injured.