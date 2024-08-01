Russian-owned firms in Lithuania see 40% fall in turnover since war started – media

Some of these companies are „hiding“ by changing their registration addresses, according to Verslo žinios. This has made it harder to find out who the beneficiary of the supplier is in public procurement. The list does not include the largest companies, which are registered in Cyprus, Switzerland or other countries.

A total of 175 Russian-owned companies operated in Lithuania last year, earning revenues of EUR 51.8 million. The number stood at 208 in 2022, with revenues of EUR 70.1 million.