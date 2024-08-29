2024.08.29 15:04

Elta EN
Russia plans isolated operation test of Kaliningrad electricity system in September – Litgrid
PHOTO: Michele Ursi | Shutterstock

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid has said an annual isolated operation test of the Kaliningrad region’s electricity system is scheduled for 14 September

Litgrid was notified about the plan by the Russian electricity transmission system operator.

The test is reported to have no impact on the operation of the Lithuanian electricity transmission system. Litgrid says it will ensure the reliability of the system and the transmission of electricity to consumers.

The last isolated operation test of the Kaliningrad region’s electricity system took place last year, coinciding with the isolated operation test of the Lithuanian power system. Before that the tests in Kaliningrad were carried out in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

