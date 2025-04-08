Revolut Bank fined EUR 3.5mn for breaking anti-money laundering rules

A scheduled review found breaches and deficiencies in the monitoring of business relationships and transactions that led to situations where Revolut did not always properly identify suspicious monetary transactions or transactions made by customers, the financial regulator explained.
Revolut Bank has already applied to the central bank to conclude an administrative arrangement.
The commercial bank itself said it immediately took action to address the deficiencies identified by the Bank of Lithuania.
"Revolut Bank UAB is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and cooperated with the Bank of Lithuania in taking immediate action to address the procedural deficiencies. We continue to invest to ensure we have best in class controls in the fight against financial crime," the company told ELTA in a comment.
The central bank’s findings concern the improvement of the existing internal controls as the inspection did not detect any actual cases of money laundering.
The size of the fine is based on the annual gross revenue of Revolut Holdings Europe, which amounted to EUR 929 million in 2023. The maximum fine for breaches of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations is set at 10% of annual gross revenue earned by a company.