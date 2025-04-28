Recycling plant fire extinguished in Vilnius

Fire started before 8 a.m. Sunday, it was localised at 5:30 p.m. the same day and declared extinguished at 1:44 p.m. Monday.
The plant’s building that was burning is around 210 metres long and 92 metres wide. The blaze had engulfed 7,500 square metres of the building.
Waste and recycling equipment were burning, but there were no people inside when fire erupted.
Five fire engines continue working at the scene on Monday puring water on the smouldering waste, but nearby residents are not in danger.
Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said at the press conference that sprinklers went off and were putting out the blaze, but they eventually stopped working and the fire spread.
The mayor added that an emergency was declared in relation to waste recycling following the incident. The city is now in talks with companies that have private waste recycling facilities so that municipal waste could be recycled and incinerated at Vilnius cogeneration power plant.
It is possible that unrecycled waste could be incinerated for some time or, in the worst-case scenario, waste might be dumped in a landfill.
The mayor said it is being considered how to ensure continuous waste recycling.
According to him, 400 tonnes of mixed municipal waste is collected in Vilnius city daily. The fire has disrupted waste recycling and collection chain. It is unclear how long the facility in question would not operate and the task now is to ensure smooth recycling operations.
Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas speaking to reporters on Monday said that the causes of the incident must be examined – whether it was caused by disregard of rules, an error or was deliberate. He called to pay greater attention to facilities where substantial waste is stored, including with the help of surveillance systems.
This is not the first fire at a waste recycling plant. A car scrapyard of UAB Ruvis was burning on 27 March 2024 near Vilnius train station. On 5 August 2023, a recycling facility operated by the company Ecoservice in Vilnius caught fire. On 16 October 2019, a very large blaze erupted at the company Ekologistika in Alytus city, were used tyres were stored.