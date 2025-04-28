Recycling plant fire extinguished in Vilnius

Fire started before 8 a.m. Sunday, it was localised at 5:30 p.m. the same day and declared extinguished at 1:44 p.m. Monday.

The plant’s building that was burning is around 210 metres long and 92 metres wide. The blaze had engulfed 7,500 square metres of the building.

Waste and recycling equipment were burning, but there were no people inside when fire erupted.

Five fire engines continue working at the scene on Monday puring water on the smouldering waste, but nearby residents are not in danger.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said at the press conference that sprinklers went off and were putting out the blaze, but they eventually stopped working and the fire spread.