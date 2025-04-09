Reconstruction of final Vilnius-Utena road section starts

Via Lietuva said that contractors will initially rehabilitate the road surface of the stretch, reinforce the structure and the road bed, as well as install drainage inlets to collect water and road exits. Later, three lanes will be made along the entire road. The project sets out that the lanes will change approximately every 1.5-2.5 kilometres.

Transport Minister Eugenijaus Sabutis said the roadworks are scheduled to be completed in April next year.

"The key task is to focus on the quality. The quality of the work on this section, as on the previous ones, is ensured in the same way, (...) with the right people assigned to that," the minister told reporters on Tuesday.