Reconstruction of final Vilnius-Utena road section starts

Via Lietuva said that contractors will initially rehabilitate the road surface of the stretch, reinforce the structure and the road bed, as well as install drainage inlets to collect water and road exits. Later, three lanes will be made along the entire road. The project sets out that the lanes will change approximately every 1.5-2.5 kilometres.
Transport Minister Eugenijaus Sabutis said the roadworks are scheduled to be completed in April next year.
"The key task is to focus on the quality. The quality of the work on this section, as on the previous ones, is ensured in the same way, (...) with the right people assigned to that," the minister told reporters on Tuesday.
Sabutis also noted that the previous section of the Vilnius-Utena road needed further work after repair due to objective circumstances at the time.
"In the previous case, the defects were quite objective. The works were carried out at a time of year when it was only later discovered that they were not done as good as we would have liked and the contractor had to remedy the defects," the minister said.
The roadworks across the five sections will be carried out by HISK and Fegda. The total cost of the works is almost EUR 98.8 million (excluding VAT).
The A14 Vilnius-Utena road, Lithuania’s only concrete road, was built in 1979-1985. It is one of the country’s main transport arteries, leading from the capital city to the surrounding municipalities.