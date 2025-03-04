Reality behind Netflix’s closed doors: Lithuanian Evelina opens up about work in this hive of talent

Together with one of the most influential business theorists, Erin Meyer—who will be coming to the EBIT conference this spring—Hastings examines this unique philosophy in the book No Rules Rules. Lithuanian Evelina Cupido Heinis, who worked at Netflix for three and a half years, confirms that the book truly reflects the reality behind the company’s closed doors. According to her, Netflix is not for everyone, but for those who step through its doors, it offers unlimited opportunities and knowledge that cannot be gained anywhere else.
A Team Like a Hive of Talent
"They say that we don’t compete with others—we simply focus on our product and compete with ourselves," says Evelina Cupido Heinis, describing her experience at the corporation. This mindset is likely the key distinguishing feature of Netflix—always staying ahead of the competition by constantly improving its product and innovating in unexplored areas. And this is where things get interesting. The company hires only top-tier experts, meaning that you won’t find anyone there who takes their work lightly. Most employees have clear professional goals and understand the value their work brings to the company. Competition exists, she says, but rather than being destructive, it is a driving force that helps employees grow and shine.
"Imagine a room full of the best experts from all over the world, because Netflix hires globally, not just locally. If they find the right person in South Africa or South America but need them in Europe—Amsterdam, Berlin, or Spain—they will relocate them. Naturally, all employees have their own perspectives, beliefs, and viewpoints. So yes, there is competition, and this is not the kind of environment where you can relax. But I would say it’s a healthy form of competition.
For example, when I started working there, my colleagues and managers kept repeating a phrase for the first month that was a cultural shock to me—’We will set you up for success.’ This reflects the company’s commitment to taking responsibility for the people they hire—providing them with all the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. I have often heard colleagues and managers ask: ’What can we do to improve the current situation?’ The mentality here is that we are not a family—we are a team. The company creates an environment similar to that of an athlete, allowing them to reach their maximum potential and sustain that level," says Cupido Heinis.
According to Cupido Heinis, not every specialist can thrive in such an environment. Netflix seeks employees who love their work, take their responsibilities seriously, and are willing to take the initiative. Achieving this requires a high level of accountability. Some of these qualities, she notes, cannot be developed, which is why the company is extremely careful in selecting its team members.
"When you apply for a position, you first receive a cultural memo and assess whether you could work in such an environment. Even during interviews, unlike in other companies, they create a safe and dynamic atmosphere that feels more like a conversation rather than a formal interview. However, the selection process is thorough, long, and detailed. Personally, I had around eight interviews for my first position, and when I applied for a second one, I had nearly ten interviews with different people.
A Netflix employee fits a certain profile—they must be flexible and quick to adapt to changes because change is the only constant here. In my 3.5 years at Netflix, the processes I encountered when I started were entirely different from those in place when I left. You have to be ready to let go, adapt, and work with various people. The company highly values diversity in cultures, perspectives, and expertise. In my case, the Lithuanian traits of diligence, thoroughness, and responsibility were valuable qualities that helped me succeed in my role," she says.
Taking Responsibility and Not Being Afraid to Make Mistakes
When a team consists of confident and responsible people, failures are viewed differently. According to Cupido Heinis, in Lithuania, people still fear making mistakes, investing in experiments, and taking risks without guaranteed success. This is a cultural trait. However, Netflix sees things differently.
"Only those who repeat the same tasks every day never make mistakes. But if you are in a dynamic role, thinking creatively and trying to build something, mistakes are a completely normal part of the process. It’s utopian to believe that people won’t make mistakes. I was amazed when a highly experienced employee at Netflix raised their hand and openly admitted: ’This was my mistake, I didn’t think about it.’ The focus here is on solving problems and learning lessons. Taking responsibility for mistakes only demonstrates a high level of professionalism and self-confidence," she says.
Another unusual aspect of Netflix is that each employee has the freedom to make their own decisions. According to Cupido Heinis, you won’t find micromanagement at Netflix, where a manager constantly checks and directs every employee’s work. Everyone is considered an expert who can take full responsibility and execute tasks independently.
"It’s a fascinating experience when no one double-checks your work or asks whether you’ve completed something. You are 100% responsible for your projects. I worked with content translation, knowing that my final output—subtitles—would allow viewers to enjoy content regardless of the original language. I believe all employees understand the impact of their work on the company and feel a great responsibility for their results," she emphasizes.
Additionally, Netflix’s leadership fosters an environment where employees can easily communicate and build relationships.
"Reed Hastings is a very approachable leader. When he was at the Amsterdam office, he would announce his availability and offer to meet for discussions. He enjoys coffee, so he was often near the coffee machines, and you could simply walk up and talk to him. This is where company culture starts—with leadership," she recalls.
Freedom to Choose Rest Time
Another crucial element for achieving high performance is openness and direct feedback. Employees are encouraged to speak openly and provide constructive criticism focused on growth rather than personal attacks.
"They have a strong feedback culture, and all new employees go through training on how to give and receive feedback. I learned that feedback is the best thing—it tells you how to improve, where you need to grow. It is the fastest route to success. Providing feedback must also be done responsibly—it should not be offensive or critical but rather offer insights that help a person grow professionally and create value for the company."
Similarly, just as employees have the freedom to make decisions and take responsibility for their actions, they also have the flexibility to decide when to take time off. Netflix does not impose strict vacation policies—employees take time off as needed. However, according to Cupido Heinis, employees do not abuse this system.
"You can take as much vacation as you need, but it’s based on trust and responsibility. If you complete your work on time, plan responsibly, and contribute 100%, you decide how best to manage your time. You don’t need to request leave—during a weekly meeting, you just inform your team: ’I won’t be available on these days, can someone cover for me?’ I have covered for colleagues before, even for four weeks. There is a strong sense of community, understanding, and responsibility here," she says.
Today, Evelina Cupido Heinis works as a business analyst at the oldest commercial television network in the Netherlands. Her experience at Netflix is highly valued, as its unique work culture is unparalleled. "Netflix is the absolute market leader—you don’t try to compete with them; you learn from them," she says.
More about Netflix’s exceptional work culture will be discussed at the EBIT leadership conference on June 5–6, featuring No Rules Rules co-author Erin Meyer. You can find more information about the conference, speakers, and registration here.