Reality behind Netflix’s closed doors: Lithuanian Evelina opens up about work in this hive of talent

"Imagine a room full of the best experts from all over the world, because Netflix hires globally, not just locally. If they find the right person in South Africa or South America but need them in Europe—Amsterdam, Berlin, or Spain—they will relocate them. Naturally, all employees have their own perspectives, beliefs, and viewpoints. So yes, there is competition, and this is not the kind of environment where you can relax. But I would say it’s a healthy form of competition.

For example, when I started working there, my colleagues and managers kept repeating a phrase for the first month that was a cultural shock to me—’We will set you up for success.’ This reflects the company’s commitment to taking responsibility for the people they hire—providing them with all the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. I have often heard colleagues and managers ask: ’What can we do to improve the current situation?’ The mentality here is that we are not a family—we are a team. The company creates an environment similar to that of an athlete, allowing them to reach their maximum potential and sustain that level," says Cupido Heinis.