2025.02.04

Radarom! campaign raises over EUR 300,000 on first day
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

The third Radarom! campaign has raised EUR 371,672 on its launch day in donations from Lithuanian people and businesses intended to buy drones and other equipment to Ukraine.

Two thirds of the money collected will be spent on drones and anti-drones made in Lithuania and the rest will be used to buy the equipment manufactured in Ukraine.

The Radarom! campaign will last for three weeks, until 24 February, culminating in a special broadcast by LRT.

In two previous campaigns Lithuanian people and businesses donated a total of EUR 22.8 million, which was used to buy 17 radars, 69 units of anti-drone equipment, four vehicles for mobile radars and 1,141 safe warrior packages.

The campaign has been initiated by LRT public broadcaster, NGO with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV and Stiprūs Kartu.

