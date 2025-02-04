Radarom! campaign raises over EUR 300,000 on first day

Two thirds of the money collected will be spent on drones and anti-drones made in Lithuania and the rest will be used to buy the equipment manufactured in Ukraine.

The Radarom! campaign will last for three weeks, until 24 February, culminating in a special broadcast by LRT.

In two previous campaigns Lithuanian people and businesses donated a total of EUR 22.8 million, which was used to buy 17 radars, 69 units of anti-drone equipment, four vehicles for mobile radars and 1,141 safe warrior packages.