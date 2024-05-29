Preparations underway for new arrivals terminal at Vilnius Airport

LTOU representatives say that while the architectural competition will give priority to the selection of the necessary design for the arrivals terminal, this will not be the only important condition for bidders.
„The central axis of the competition is undoubtedly to select the best design proposal for the new arrivals terminal, which is vital for the capital’s airport in a context of rapidly growing passenger traffic. However, there are many needs to integrate other parts around the arrivals terminal, such as the future Rail Baltica underground link-station, the new departures terminal that will be launched next year and the reconstructed central square,“ says Arnas Dumanas, head of the LTOU Development Department.
According to the head of development, the fact that Vilnius Airport needs a new arrivals terminal is also emphasised by international experts who analysed and prepared airport development plans for the long term (until 2052) as recently as last year.
„We are delighted that an international architectural competition has been chosen to transform Vilnius Airport. This not only provides a professional opportunity to select the most appropriate solution from the wide range of architectural ideas proposed, to find the best functional and visual architectural idea to give meaning to Vilnius Airport, but also to present it in detail to both the local and international public. The Lithuanian Architects’ Union has successfully organised a number of architectural competitions of similar importance in Lithuania, so we are happy to help our professional and experienced team to achieve the best results in selecting the most appropriate idea reflecting the latest global trends in airport architecture and technology for the renovation of Lithuania’s main airport gateway,“ commented Gintaras Balčytis, architect and chairman of the Lithuanian Architects’ Union.
The architectural competition will also include a prize fund for the authors of the best design proposals or their teams.