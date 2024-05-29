Preparations underway for new arrivals terminal at Vilnius Airport

According to the head of development, the fact that Vilnius Airport needs a new arrivals terminal is also emphasised by international experts who analysed and prepared airport development plans for the long term (until 2052) as recently as last year.

„We are delighted that an international architectural competition has been chosen to transform Vilnius Airport. This not only provides a professional opportunity to select the most appropriate solution from the wide range of architectural ideas proposed, to find the best functional and visual architectural idea to give meaning to Vilnius Airport, but also to present it in detail to both the local and international public. The Lithuanian Architects’ Union has successfully organised a number of architectural competitions of similar importance in Lithuania, so we are happy to help our professional and experienced team to achieve the best results in selecting the most appropriate idea reflecting the latest global trends in airport architecture and technology for the renovation of Lithuania’s main airport gateway,“ commented Gintaras Balčytis, architect and chairman of the Lithuanian Architects’ Union.