Port of Klaipėda Authority’s vessels have new home

The new fleet base is designed to safely and efficiently accommodate special equipment for port maintenance, pollutant collection, hydrographs, etc. The repair workshops will also be used for maintenance and partial repairs of equipment, and for the provision of water to the vessels.

"By deploying the port’s specialised equipment here, we ensure that we are ready to act quickly and efficiently. This base is a well-thought-out infrastructure solution that enhances our technical capabilities and ensures consistent, reliable port operations. The new fleet base also reflects our commitment to invest in progress, technology and people", says Algis Latakas, director general of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

It will provide modern working conditions for the Port Authority’s divers, anti-pollution unit and vessel crews. The meeting room will also be made available to the community living next to the fleet base.

A solar power plant will be installed on a building that meets the highest energy efficiency standards. The site includes an electric charging station for cars, shore-side electricity will also power two new hybrid pilot boats and a hydrogen-electric waste collection vessel.

By the end of the year, this fleet base will be home to a total of 9 specialised vessels, owned by the Klaipėda Port Authority.