Polish farmers set to continue blockade of border crossing with Lithuania for entire week

Karol Pieczynski, representative of Polish farmers who organised the partial blockade, said Monday the campaign should still continue for the whole week, as planned before.

“At the moment, very little Ukrainian grain is on the road, but checks have shown that there are a lot of processed products such as flour crossing. We do not know the origin of these products, and before the inspections there used to be a lot of flour of Russian origin being transported. This is clear from the transport documents and the information provided by the drivers themselves,” Pieczynski told the LRT public radio on Monday morning.

Pieczynski also said he has no complaints against Lithuanian hauliers or farmers, as Polish dealers are likely to be involved in transporting grain. He also said that checks show grain is arriving in Poland from Russia and Belarus.