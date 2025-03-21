Police detain man for scamming Amazon out of EUR 2.5mn

The Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau announced that the crime was uncovered in cooperation with American multinational e-commerce giant Amazon and cryptocurrency exchange Binance. It transpired that a Lithuanian citizen identified as D. R. created a group on social platform Telegram, where together with accomplices he would agree to purchase goods from Amazon.

The investigation found that when the ordered goods reached the „customers“ they abused the return and refund policy by claiming that the goods never arrived, or that they received just an empty box. Hence money paid for purchases was returned to buyers.