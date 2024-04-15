Pigu.lt reduces commissions for sellers

"As we treat sellers as our core partners, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the conditions for them and to encourage new sellers to join Marketplace. By continuously improving our sellers' experience, we consistently invest in the infrastructure and tools that make the whole e-commerce journey easier. Lower tariffs will be a significant additional benefit for both old and newcomers looking for a Marketplace for their goods," says Jakub Stefański, Head of Marketplace at PHH Group.

From 5 April, commissions will be reduced to 10% on goods in the clothing and footwear, including jewelry and watches, and medical categories. Rates are reduced by up to 5% for food products and by up to 12% for adult categories.