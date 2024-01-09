On Monday, 800 power outages recorded in Lithuania due to extreme cold

Reports also increased about disruptions of gas supply, news agency ELTA has learned from Rasa Juodkienė, head of public relations at Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB (ESO), electricity and natural gas distribution company.

The majority of outages occurred in Utena region due to a malfunction in the power grid. However, power was promptly restored to all consumers in the morning as electricity was supplied through another power line.

Outages were also reported in Alytus, Kaunas, Panevėžys and Klaipėda regions.