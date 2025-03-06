Number of passengers served by Lithuanian airports up by 16% in February y-o-y

The majority of passengers in February were handled at Vilnius Airport, which served 295,000 people (6 percent more than in February 2024). An impressive surge occurred at Kaunas Airport, which served over 106,000 passengers during the month, or as much as 46 percent more than in February 2024. A 44 percent growth was recorded at Palanga Airport, which 29,400 passengers chose for their travels in February. The rapid growth in passenger volumes at Kaunas and Palanga airports was mainly due to the increased offerings of Ryanair, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and airBaltic airlines.