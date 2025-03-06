Number of passengers served by Lithuanian airports up by 16% in February y-o-y

The majority of passengers in February were handled at Vilnius Airport, which served 295,000 people (6 percent more than in February 2024). An impressive surge occurred at Kaunas Airport, which served over 106,000 passengers during the month, or as much as 46 percent more than in February 2024. A 44 percent growth was recorded at Palanga Airport, which 29,400 passengers chose for their travels in February. The rapid growth in passenger volumes at Kaunas and Palanga airports was mainly due to the increased offerings of Ryanair, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and airBaltic airlines.
In total, the LTOU network served more than 3,800 flights in February (13.5 percent more than in the same period in 2024). At Vilnius Airport, which opened its new departure terminal in February, the number of flights increased by 5.7 percent. The number of flights increased by as much as 38.6 percent at Kaunas Airport, and by almost 31 percent at Palanga Airport.
Legacy Airlines Demonstrated the Largest Growth
According to the company's data, these results were mainly driven by legacy airlines' decisions to increase the frequency of regular flights from Vilnius Airport, thus ensuring greater convenience for passengers. In total, in February of this year, it was possible to fly from Lithuanian airports to 67 destinations – almost a sixth more than in February of last year.
The most popular regular routes in the LTOU network in February 2025, based on the number of passengers served, were: London (Luton Airport), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (Stansted Airport), Warsaw (Poland), and Riga (Latvia).
LTOU said that the aviation summer season will begin at the end of March, during which connections to routes important to Lithuania, European capitals, and major cities will continue to be developed. New destinations for holidays and sightseeing trips will also appear.
Last year, LTOU served 6.6 million passengers. This year, the company plans to improve this record and reach a passenger flow of 6.8 million.