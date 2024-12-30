Number of firms owing taxes to VMI higher this year

On 1 November, companies owed a total of EUR 191.3 million in taxes, almost EUR 20 million less than last year.

According to the news website, the most indebted firms are engaged in trade, manufacturing and construction.

Around 2,400 companies set a repayment schedule and entered into tax assistance agreements with VMI, under which they have EUR 30.6 million left to repay.

The amount of outstanding debts under the agreements with VMI was EUR 71.7 million in November 2023.