Number of employees in startups up by 6% in a year – media

Verslo žinios analysed 50 startups operating in Lithuania, which as of 1 April had at least 10 employees.

These startups had a total of 8,200 employees at the start of the year, by 6% more compared with early 2024. In January 2024, the startups had nearly 7,800 employees.

The number of staff has increased the most in unicorns, startups with a valuation of over EUR 1 billion.

Vinted had 1,400 employees in April 2025, up by 6.1% compared with April 2024.

Tesonet portfolio companies were hiring even more actively: unicorn Nord Security hired by 11.2% more staff and their total number rose to 1,300, whereas Cybercare grew by 10.5% up to 410 employees.