2025.04.10 16:58

Number of employees in startups up by 6% in a year – media

 
Number of employees in startups up by 6% in a year – media
Number of employees in startups up by 6% in a year – media
PHOTO: puhhha | Shutterstock

Hiring by Lithuanian startups has slowed but they are doing well and continue to grow compared with US and Western European tech sectors rocked by mass layoffs, reports business news portal Verslo žinios.

Verslo žinios analysed 50 startups operating in Lithuania, which as of 1 April had at least 10 employees.

These startups had a total of 8,200 employees at the start of the year, by 6% more compared with early 2024. In January 2024, the startups had nearly 7,800 employees.

The number of staff has increased the most in unicorns, startups with a valuation of over EUR 1 billion.

Vinted had 1,400 employees in April 2025, up by 6.1% compared with April 2024.

Tesonet portfolio companies were hiring even more actively: unicorn Nord Security hired by 11.2% more staff and their total number rose to 1,300, whereas Cybercare grew by 10.5% up to 410 employees.

The number of staff in laser startup Litilit increased from 22 to 39 over the year.

The number of jobs in Ovoko soared by 65.3% to 124. Pulsetto, part of Kilo Health group, grew from 6 to 22 employees. While cybersecurity startup CyberUpgrade expanded from 1 to 10 employees.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions