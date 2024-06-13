2024.06.13 16:25

Novaturas takes over its customers’ bookings from Beta Travel

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

Lithuania’s tour operator Novaturas announces that it is terminating its contract with Beta Travel with effect from 13 June and proactively takes over all the obligations of this travel agency, which are related specifically to the trips organised by Novaturas.

The company said in a press release Thursday that it will implement all trips for its customers.

„We assure that we assume responsibility and take all the necessary steps on our part to ensure that our customers who have purchased their trips through this agency do not suffer any inconvenience, and that all the trips organised by Novaturas will not be cancelled,“ says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

He also said Novaturas had immediately started to clarify circumstances with the travel agency Beta Travel as soon as the first news about the bankruptcy of UAB Beta Media appeared.

„We have agreed on a clear plan of action with Beta Travel and our communication is smooth. We are terminating the contract with the agency and we are taking over the existing bookings on our own initiative and, as mentioned above, we will implement them. We will contact our customers directly and provide them with all relevant information soon,“ the CEO stated.

Beta Travel was one of Novaturas partner agencies from which customers could purchase the travel packages offered by the company.

