Novaturas takes over its customers’ bookings from Beta Travel

The company said in a press release Thursday that it will implement all trips for its customers.

„We assure that we assume responsibility and take all the necessary steps on our part to ensure that our customers who have purchased their trips through this agency do not suffer any inconvenience, and that all the trips organised by Novaturas will not be cancelled,“ says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

He also said Novaturas had immediately started to clarify circumstances with the travel agency Beta Travel as soon as the first news about the bankruptcy of UAB Beta Media appeared.