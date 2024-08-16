Novaturas revenue at EUR 110mn in January-July

Following the public news that the airline company FlyDubai, which has not yet started its operations in the Baltic States, will no longer operate flights between Vilnius and Dubai this year, Novaturas assures that its customers will not be affected in any way. As previously planned, flights to the United Arab Emirates will be operated by airBaltic, which has one of the youngest fleets in Europe. When launching the next winter programme for travellers at the beginning of summer, Novaturas announced that it is increasing its offering to the United Arab Emirates from Lithuania and Latvia.