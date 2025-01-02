New car market up by 42% in December 2024

According to the company, 2 490 new passenger cars were registered in December, up by 40.7%, and 336 new light commercial vehicles, up by 52%.

The most popular brands in the new car market were Toyota (713 cars), Skoda (364) and Volkswagen (303). Audi led in the luxury car segment with 177 vehicles registered.

113 full electric vehicles were registered in December 2024, by 46.2% fewer than in December 2023.