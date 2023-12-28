Nausėda says adopting defence tax in 2024 possible

“I think there is a possibility to agree on a defence tax, unlike the tax reform, because I see the will of all political parties. And we have a great opportunity to do that in 2024,” Nausėda told Delfi TV in an interview on Wednesday.

The president also highlighted the need of a compensation mechanism for vulnerable groups of society once the defence tax is imposed.

“We need to start with the question of whether we are going forward with higher VAT [value added tax] or corporate tax, and what compensatory mechanisms will be activated once the decision is taken. For example, if we are talking about an additional percentage of VAT, this must be implemented together with measures providing for a reduced VAT rate on food products to compensate for the financial losses of the most vulnerable people,” Nausėda explained.