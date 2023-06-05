Natural gas prices in GET Baltic on the way to normal range

Compared to May last year, the average price has fallen by 67%. This decrease in prices in the Baltic-Finnish region is due to the significant drop in price of gas across Europe due to the rapid filling of storage facilities. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, storage in Europe is now 69% full, almost a fifth above the previous five-year average.

After the end of the winter heating season, market participants remain active on the GET Baltic exchange. In May, 515 GWh of gas was traded, or 13% more than in the same period last year (416 GWh). Almost half of the volume traded on the exchange was purchased on the common Latvian-Estonian market area (40%), while the remaining 36% and 24% were purchased in Lithuania and Finland respectively. The volume traded on the monthly market amounted to 3 GWh in May.