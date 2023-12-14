National stadium construction work reduced ‘to the minimum’ over indexation of prices

“Currently, in line with the contractual requirements, talks are being held with the Vilnius City Municipal Administration and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport on indexing construction prices, which are essential for the further implementation of the project. For this reason, in order to ensure efficient use of funds, the scope of construction works on the national multifunctional complex site has been reduced to the minimum,” Lukas Kavaliauskas, a representative of the company managed by BaltCap investment firm, told ELTA in a comment.

“The work will resume once the necessary agreements have been reached. We remain committed to the continuation and completion of this project as laid down in the contract,” he noted.

Vilnius City said that bank financing is already needed for the construction works at the current stage of the project. Indexation of construction prices, which have risen due to the war in Ukraine, is crucial to secure bank financing.