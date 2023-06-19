More than half of PHH Group Marketplace sellers are already selling abroad

Local sellers in foreign markets accounted for 48% of total turnover this year: almost 25% in Latvia and more than 22% in Estonia. Lithuanians generated the highest turnover - more than 51% - in their home market.

"Lithuanian sellers are increasingly taking advantage of e-commerce opportunities, which eliminate all physical restrictions and borders between countries, and allow them to reach foreign buyers as easily as in their home market. The Lithuanian market is the largest in the Baltic States and the Pigu.lt brand is well-known, so it is natural that this is where our sellers generate the highest turnover," says Dalia Čiutaitė-Antanaitė, Acting Head of Pigu.lt Marketplace.

According to her, sellers planning to sell abroad are currently most interested in the promising Finnish market, which is larger than the Baltic States. PHH Group Marketplace in Finland was opened in May and several thousand orders are already successfully completed.