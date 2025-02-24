More than 36 thousand Ukrainians working in Lithuania – ministry

Having settled in Lithuania, Ukrainians not only work in the country’s companies, but also set up or develop their own businesses. Ukrainian nationals currently hold a stake higher than 50% in around 2.6 thousand business entities in Lithuania.
Ukraine’s direct investment in Lithuania is estimated to have increased by EUR 44.48 million over the recent three years, from the first quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2024, bringing the total Ukrainian direct investment in Lithuania to nearly EUR 127 million.
The largest share of the investments –20% – is directed to the acquisition and sale of private real estate, 19% to wholesale and retail trade, and almost 13% to manufacturing.
Ukraine’s Kormotech, which operates a Lithuania-based pet food plant, plans to invest EUR 60 million in Kėdainiai and has started construction of a second plant. The new plant is set to create around 200 new jobs.
The Employment Service has said that 7,800 third-country nationals from 81 countries were registered with the agency on 1 January. At the beginning of 2025, the total number of third-country nationals working in the country was 140,600, an annual increase of 7%. The number of EU nationals employed in Lithuania was 13,700, a growth by one third over the year.