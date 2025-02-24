More than 36 thousand Ukrainians working in Lithuania – ministry

Having settled in Lithuania, Ukrainians not only work in the country’s companies, but also set up or develop their own businesses. Ukrainian nationals currently hold a stake higher than 50% in around 2.6 thousand business entities in Lithuania.

Ukraine’s direct investment in Lithuania is estimated to have increased by EUR 44.48 million over the recent three years, from the first quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2024, bringing the total Ukrainian direct investment in Lithuania to nearly EUR 127 million.

The largest share of the investments –20% – is directed to the acquisition and sale of private real estate, 19% to wholesale and retail trade, and almost 13% to manufacturing.