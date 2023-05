More details cannot provided yet due to ongoing negotiations. Nonetheless, Mr Huang said that investments would come from Taiwania Capital and Eximbank, the former manages a USD 1 billion loan fund.

Taiwania Capital is a Taiwanese venture capital firm managing a USD 200 million fund meant for investments in Central European countries, including the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as Lithuania. Earlier, the fund allocated EUR 3.5 million each to a Lithuanian laser startup Litilit in November 2022 and to a biotechnology startup Oxipit in January 2023.