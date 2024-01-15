More airBaltic planes could be based in Lithuania in future – Lithuanian Airports CEO

“airBaltic is already our partner and the third largest carrier in Lithuanian airports. Four of their planes are based in Lithuania overnight: 3 in Vilnius and one in Palanga. Two planes in Vilnius are fully dedicated to direct flights other than to Riga and Tallinn,” Bartkus told the news agency ELTA in an interview.

Bartkus says Lithuanian Airports is willing to have more airBaltic jets in Lithuania. According to him, airBaltic could provide more direct flight opportunities as it flies to Amsterdam, Paris and Munich, and cooperates with other major carriers that are not themselves interested in flying to Lithuania. Therefore, he sees potential for 5 or 7 airBaltic jets to be based in Lithuania, but politicians would have to decide if Lithuania should invest in airBaltic.