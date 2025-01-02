Minimum salary is raised by 12% in 2025

The minimum monthly gross salary has increased from EUR 924 to EUR 1,038, while the minimum monthly net salary will stand at around EUR 777.

The minimum hourly wage has been increased by around 12% as well, from EUR 5.65 to EUR 6.35.

The tax-exempt amount of income in 2025 remains identical to last year at EUR 747.

Meanwhile, the average old-age pension will increase by EUR 73, from EUR 600 to EUR 673.