Michelin-starred restaurants record 50% rise in turnover – association head

„As far as I have spoken to restaurants [Michelin-rated – ELTA], their turnover has increased by about 40-50%, especially of those that have received stars. In some places, reservations can only be made 30 or 60 days in advance. Such restaurants have also hired some new staff. The advertising has not even gained momentum, because it [the rating] has only recently been announced,“ Šiškauskienė told Žinių radijas on Monday.