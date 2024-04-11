Michelin Guide arrives in Lithuania

The Michelin Guide inspectors are reported to have been exploring Lithuania extensively, in pursuit of the country’s best restaurants, including, amongst other regions: the port city of Klaipėda, located where the Danė River meets the Baltic Sea, and whose Old Town boasts wonderful 18th Century wood-framed buildings; Trakai, a town set within the historic National Park, where the spectacular 14th Century Trakai Island Castle sits at the centre of Lake Galvė; the elegant city of Kaunas, located at the confluence of the Neris and Nemunas Rivers, renowned for its medieval fortress, cathedral, gothic spires and the impressive Modernism architecture recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List; and, of course, Vilnius, the historic and evocative capital city characterised by stunning mix of Gothic, Renaissance, Classical and Baroque architectures.
On their travels, the Michelin Guide inspectors have sampled both classic and modern dishes, ranging from those with native roots, to those with French, Italian and Indian influences; from a delicious bagel in the market to exemplary tasting menus showcasing the finest local and seasonal produce. Preserving plays a key role, be it meat, fish or vegetables, which are kept and used during the cooler months, while whole beasts and ingredients are increasingly being used from nose-to-tail or root-to-tip.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “With the launch of the Lithuania Guide, we are proud to complete The Michelin Guide selection for the Baltic Countries, providing a comprehensive resource when it comes to top-quality dining experiences in this region. This new selection will shine a light on the uniqueness of Lithuania’s restaurants, promoting the country’s talented chefs and embracing their passion, creativity and respect for local culinary traditions. Our Inspectors are currently finalising the first selection, which we look forward to sharing with food-lovers from around the world.”
The arrival of the Michelin Guide in Lithuania is supported by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, whose Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said: “Lithuania excels on the global stage, not only for its historical heritage and lush, green landscapes but also for its authentic culinary experiences now recognized by the MICHELIN Guide. This recognition, woven into the rich tapestry of our culture and celebrated alongside Vilnius’s 700th anniversary and Kaunas’s UNESCO-listed modernist architecture, underscores our unparalleled blend of culture, nature, and culinary excellence. It extends an open invitation to explore the depth of Lithuania’s unique identity, offering discerning travelers a comprehensive experience that seamlessly marries quality with tradition and innovation.”
The full restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide Lithuania will be available exclusively in digital format – alongside all the other global restaurant and hotel selections – on the Michelin Guide website and free mobile app.