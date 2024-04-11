Michelin Guide arrives in Lithuania

The Michelin Guide inspectors are reported to have been exploring Lithuania extensively, in pursuit of the country’s best restaurants, including, amongst other regions: the port city of Klaipėda, located where the Danė River meets the Baltic Sea, and whose Old Town boasts wonderful 18th Century wood-framed buildings; Trakai, a town set within the historic National Park, where the spectacular 14th Century Trakai Island Castle sits at the centre of Lake Galvė; the elegant city of Kaunas, located at the confluence of the Neris and Nemunas Rivers, renowned for its medieval fortress, cathedral, gothic spires and the impressive Modernism architecture recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List; and, of course, Vilnius, the historic and evocative capital city characterised by stunning mix of Gothic, Renaissance, Classical and Baroque architectures.