Medicinos bankas to change its name

According to Marius Arlauskas, chairman of the Board and head of administration of Medicinos bankas, the team has a clear vision and is ready to introduce changes that would lead to more active competition in the banking sector and benefit consumers.

In the nearest future, a decision on the name change will be made at a meeting of shareholders and the new visual identity will be presented to the public.

New financing solutions to private customers will be presented in the first half of the year.

In nine quarters of 2023, Medicinos bankas earned EUR 6.9 million in net profit, compared with EUR 3.4 million in January-September 2022.

Medicinos bankas’ assets at the end of September 2023 amounted to EUR 499.8 million, an increase of 21.2% compared with the end of September 2022, when it was EUR 412.4 million.