Median pays at biggest employers rise in June – media

The Ambulance Service was the one to have paid the highest median wages in June, rising up from the second place among employers in May. The median gross salary in the authority rose from EUR 2,944 in May to EUR 3,217 in June.
The Lithuanian branch of Danske Bank A/S follows in the ranking, after claiming the first place in May. In June, its median gross pay was EUR 3,115.
Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos remained in the third place, with its median pay at EUR 2,553 in June, down from EUR 2,589 in May.